Police to revisit knife-point sexual assault spot in Peterborough to speak to residents

Police officers will be speaking to members of the public and appealing for information from motorists a week after a woman was attacked in Peterborough.

They will be in the area of a footpath near Rhubarb Bridge where the A47 meets Lincoln Road during the morning and early afternoon tomorrow (Saturday, October 7).

Seven days previous, the victim, who is in her 20s, was walking towards Ivatt Way, when she was approached between 11am and 11.30am.

She was approached by a youth who threatened her with a knife before sexually assaulting her. The victim managed to escape uninjured but was very shaken and upset.

As well as speaking to passers-by, officers will also put up notice boards seeking information from passing motorists.

Detective Sergeant Gordon Blair said there had been extra patrols in the area since the attack and these would continue throughout the week and into next week.

He said: “Our aim tomorrow is to jog people’s memories and hopefully get some information which takes our investigation forwards. If people were in the area late morning last Saturday they may have seen something very important.

“I would again urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact police without hesitation.”

The attacker is described as being of Asian appearance, in his late teenage years, about 5’8”, slim, short black hair and a small moustache. He was wearing black jeans and a black jacket.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attack and released under investigation.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 285 of September 30 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.