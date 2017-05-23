Police to review security plan for Elton John concert in Peterborough after Manchester Arena terror attack

Cambridgeshire Police will review security plans for the Elton John concert taking place at The ABAX Stadium next month following last night’s terror attack at Manchester Arena.

Legendary musician and performer Elton John is due to appear at the London Road venue on Sunday June 11.

However, following a meeting with Chief Constable Alec Wood today, Tuesday May 23, a Cambridgeshire Police spokesman confirmed a specific review of security plan for the Elton John concert will be carried out in the coming days and weeks.

A lone suicide bomber detonated a homemade device in the foyer of the Manchester Arena just as thousands of young people were leaving a concert by US pop star Ariana Grande last night.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attack, which killed 22 people, including children, and injured dozens more in the worst terrorist incident to hit Britain since the July 7 atrocities

Chief Constable Alec Wood said: “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those who have died or been injured in the horrific incident in Manchester and all those affected by this tragedy.

“Our thoughts are with our colleagues at Greater Manchester Police and all of the emergency services responding to this incident.

“While there is no specific intelligence suggesting an imminent threat to Cambridgeshire we will continue to monitor the situation and have increased patrols in the county.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and take the usual sensible measure to protect the public.”

Detective Superintendent Glen Channer, head of the Eastern Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit, said: “We have close policing partnerships across the UK and we will all be working together to respond in the aftermath of such a shocking and senseless attack.

“The security and intelligence services are dedicated to keeping people safe and communities can be confident that, together with our partners, eastern forces are continually working hard to safeguard the public.

“As always we rely on the support and co-operation of our public in the fight against terrorism and at this difficult time would remind people that they can report concerns or any suspicious activity they may witness to the confidential police hotline on 0800 789 321.

“We pay our deepest respects to those who have lost loved ones and everyone who was affected by last night’s attack.”