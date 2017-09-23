Police still hunting gang who threatened child

Police are still appealing for witnesses after a toddler was threatened with a knife.

At about 3.30pm on Tuesday, September 5, a woman in her 20s was pushing a buggy on a path between Collingham and Beckingham in Orton Goldhay.

Do you recognise this woman?

She was approached by two men and a woman. One of the men produced a knife, held it towards her son in the buggy and demanded property from the woman. They escaped empty handed.

Detective Sergeant Tom Rowe said: “We have had a positive response to the appeal so far but there is no update on the case at this time. The investigations is still ongoing and we ask that anyone who recognises the people in the e-fits or has information regarding this incident get in touch.”

An appeal was launched last week, but police are still appealing for witnesses who can help the investigation.

Anyone with information should call Cambridgeshire police on 101, quoting CF0509820917 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.