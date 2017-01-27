Police speak to three men following sexual assault of girl, 13, on Grantham to Peterborough train

Three men have been identified and are speaking to police after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted on a Grantham to Peterborough train.

The British Transport Police (BTP) released a CCTV image earlier this month of men they wanted to interview.

It came after an incident on the afternoon of December 13, when three men made sexual remarks to a 13-year-old girl onboard the train.

One then touched her thigh and, when she pointed to her school blazer, made sexual comments about her. They prevented her from moving to another carriage.

The victim and the offenders all alighted at Peterborough Station.

Investigating officer Pc Wendy Freeman said: “The girl was left very shaken following this incident and I want to commend her for reporting it to police.”

A BTP spokesman told the Journal: “I can confirm that three men are helping with enquiries. There haven’t been any arrests.”