Police reveal every real-life domestic abuse call received in Peterborough and Fenland on single day in effort to raise awareness

Cambridgeshire Police are today highlighting the extent of domestic abuse in the county by releasing details of every real life call received on Monday, November 28.

Domestic abuse can happen to anyone and is defined as any incident or pattern of incidents of controlling, coercive or threatening behaviour, violence or abuse between those aged 16 or over who are or have been intimate partners or family members regardless of gender or sexuality.

It can happen in a relationship – marriage, cohabitation or just when you are dating, there are no typical victims of domestic abuse.

Domestic abuse calls received by Cambridgeshire Police already this week include:

* Fenland - being refused to see his daughter, despite agreement in place. Concerns raised for welfare of child.

* Peterborough - daughter’s ex-partner has been sending malicious messages. Male already wanted on warrant

* Peterborough - partner is drunk and has become verbally aggressive

* Cambridge - ex-partner turned up and trying to get in house. Harassment order in place.

* Huntingdonshire - seen a post on Facebook from ex-partner making threats to harm, believes aimed at her

* Fenland - report of ex-partner collecting her belongings from house but kicked off and assaulted informant.

* Fenland - man has restraining order against him to not contact his ex. She keeps calling him - asking for police advice.

* Peterborough - call to say had an argument with boyfriend and now he won’t leave the house

* Peterborough - man calling to say he thinks his ex has a copy of his phone’s SIM card

* Fenland - woman calling to say she has concerns around her partners potential reaction when she tells him she is ending things

* Peterborough - Dad saying son won’t leave his house, accusing him of being a thief. 16-yr-old arrested for theft

* Cambridge - wife wants husband out the house. 29-yr-old man arrested for criminal damage

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Our aim is to protect victims and give them the advice and support that they will need at such a traumatic time.

“Violence doesn’t necessarily start at the beginning of a relationship, it can happen after many years spent with a partner.

“Domestic abuse is a serious and unacceptable crime. Physical violence and assault is a criminal offence.”

If you are a victim of domestic abuse

If you are a victim of domestic abuse the most important thing you can do is admit that it’s happening and tell someone. There is no excuse for domestic abuse, so you shouldn’t make any on the abuser’s behalf. You have not done anything wrong, and you are not to blame.

It is natural in your situation to feel scared, particularly if you feel that by contacting the police you are putting yourself in danger. But it is our duty to protect you, and by contacting the police you can take positive action against the person harming you. Victim support agencies are also available for you to speak to.

If someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse

If you are a relative, friend, neighbour or colleague of someone you think may be a victim of domestic abuse the most important thing you can do is to be supportive.

Don’t pretend that the abuse or violence is not happening, or leave the victim isolated even if their actions seem irrational or illogical to you. As an outsider it may be hard to see why victims don’t leave abusive relationships, or why they return to them.

The victim may not want to admit that he/she is in an abusive relationship. However, it is important that he/she knows you are there to provide support and help when it is most needed.

It is very hard for victims of domestic abuse, but it is also hard on their friends and relatives. Remember, you do not have to take the burden alone. There are specialist agencies you can talk to, trained to look after your welfare as well as the victim’s.

If you think you’re an abuser

If you believe that you are a perpetrator of domestic abuse towards any other person, you should seek help. Domestic abuse is a grave crime that Cambridgeshire Constabulary treats with the utmost seriousness. Remember that whatever has happened to you in the past, there can be no excuse for inflicting pain or suffering on others now.

If you would like to seek help, either speak with your GP to arrange counselling or visit the website www.everymanproject.co.uk for advice.