Police respond to reports of disorder in Peterborough’s Central Park

A number of police units and the force helicopter were called to Central Park in Peterborough after reports of disorder on Saturday afternoon.
The Peterborough Telegraph was contacted by a number of readers after police were mobilised at 3.25pm on Saturday, April 8.
Despite reports of disorder, upon arrival nobody was found. The police helicopter was called to aid in the search, but no arrests have been made.
Investigations are still ongoing.
