Police release CCTV images after serious assault in Peterborough

Police have released CCTV images of a man and a woman they want to trace after an assault in Peterborough.

Officers would like to speak to the man and woman in connection with the attack, which took place on March 16 at about 11.30pm in Burghley Road.

Do you recognise this man?

The victim, a man in his 20s, received serious, but not life threatening, injuries as a result of the incident.

Detective Constable Josh Coe said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim. I’d urge anyone who recognises the people pictured, or who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact us.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police on 101 quoting CF0146070317. Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

