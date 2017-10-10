Police officer involved in tube row given final warning

A police officer who pushed past ticket inspectors on the London Underground has been given a final warning after he admitted gross misconduct.

PC Josh Williams, of Cambridgeshire Police, was off-duty when he passed through a ticket barrier at Leicester Square and was approached by the inspectors.

A misconduct hearing at Biggleswade Town Council Offices in Bedfordshire was told the Huntingdon-based 29-year-old tried to push past the inspectors in an attempt to leave and became aggressive when he was stopped on January 23, 2016.

PC Williams admitted that his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct and a panel of three formally recorded that Standards of Professional Behaviour had been breached in respect of discreditable conduct and authority, respect and courtesy.

Today (Tuesday) he was given a final written warning.

The officer, a constable since 2011, told the hearing: “Since the incident I’ve had over 18 months of time to reflect on my actions and it’s allowed me to learn from the mistakes I made on that day.

“As I’ve previously stated, I’m deeply apologetic about how I dealt with the situation.

“This had a huge impact on my career and my family and friends.”