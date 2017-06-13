Police motoring offence crackdown targets A1 junction in Cambridgeshire

Police and partner agencies have spent today targeting motorists who break the law in a crackdown at the Brampton Hut junction of the A1.

Operation Alliance has been taking place from 10am to tackle the so-called “fatal four” offences- speeding, mobile phones, seatbelts, and drink and drug driving.

As well as the Beds, Cambs and Herts road policing unit, officers from Norfolk, Suffolk, and Essex forces will be involved, supported by various agencies including UK Border Agency, HMRC, Department for Work and Pensions, Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency and Trading Standards.

They will conduct checks on vehicles, people suspected of committing motoring offences or crime and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) will be in operation.

Insp Rebecca Rowley-Smith, from the tri-force road policing unit, said: “This operation aims to remind people of the importance of driving within the law and avoiding those offences that put lives at risk.

“We also want to disrupt criminals using the main arterial routes through the county.”