A manhunt has been launched by police for two men from Spalding.

Shaun Parker (33), of Spalding, is wanted for recall to prison following a revocation of his licence.

Pawel Pudlis

Pawel Pudlis (21), of Clay Lake, Spalding, is wanted for failing to answer bail in connection with drugs offences.

If you have information concerning their current whereabouts, please call police on 101.