Police manhunt for Peterborough man wanted after failing to appear in court

POLICE appealing for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on warrant for failing to appear at court.

Vaidas Valantinas, 34, previously of Deconscroft, Peterborough, failed to appear at Northampton Crown Court in relation to charges of conspiracy to steal motor vehicles.

He was found guilty in his absence.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Valantinas is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.