Police ‘lost for words’ as man is arrested for being 5 times over drink drive limit before 9.30am

A man has been arrested after he was found driving while five times over the drink drive limit at 9.25am this morning!

Police were called by a member of the public on Wednesday morning, July 12, who witnessed a drunk driver in Gaul Road, March.

Officers were deployed and arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol after he blew 184 in a roadside breath test - the legal limit is 35.

The arresting officer tweeted he was “Lost for words.”

He is currently in custody at the Police Investigation Centre in Kings Lynn.