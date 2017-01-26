Police launch manhunt after girl is grabbed on her way home from school

Police are hunting a man after he grabbed and assaulted a teenage girl as she walked home from school yesterday.

At around 3.10pm yesterday, Wednesday January 25, the 13-year-old girl walked passed a man standing next to a blue car in Rockingham Road, Sawtry, who asked her if she wanted a lift. When she refused the man grabbed her by the wrist however she broke free and managed to run home safely home.

The offender is described as white, around 5’10”, in his early 40s and of medium build.

PC Gary Blane said: “This incident is very concerning and was particularly frightening for the young victim so we are very keen to hear from anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the area.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.