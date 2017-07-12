Police launch manhunt after 11-year-old boy is robbed in Peterborough street

A man from Peterborough is wanted by police after he robbed am 11-year-old boy in city street and failed to appear at court.

Marian Lakatos, 41, of Cavendish Street, Peterborough, is wanted on court warrant after failing to attend a trial at Peterborough Crown Court in May and being convicted in his absence.

The court heard Lakatos and another man, who has never been identified, confronted the boy near Mansfield Snooker Hall, in Lincoln Road, Peterborough, at about 4.30pm on November 26.

One of them claimed to be a police officer and said the Adidas bag the boy was carrying was stolen.

The victim didn’t believe them and ran but they caught up with him in Lime Tree Avenue. They took a £5 note from his wallet before handing him back the bag.

Anyone with information should call DC Fran Scott on 101 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.