Police launch CCTV appeal after arson at Ramsey industrial estate

Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to trace in connection with an arson in Ramsey on Saturday (September 10).

The incident happened between 10pm and 10.40pm on Ramsey’s High Lode Industrial Estate, Stocking Fen Road where an industrial unit was set alight.

CCTV issued by police

The unit is a car bodyshop and the fire has caused significant damage to the premises.

Detectives investigating the circumstances of the fire have released CCTV images of two men seen in the area at the time of the incident.

Det Insp Dan Pawson said: “I would like to hear from anyone who recognises the men in the images as we would like to speak to them in connection with this fire.

“Although the CCTV isn’t the best quality the men are wearing fairly distinctive clothing which we are hoping will lead to identifying them.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.