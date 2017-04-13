Police ‘keeping open mind’ after woman holds pedestrians at knifepoint in separate incidents in Peterborough

Two people have been threatened at knifepoint in two separate incidents in Peterborough.
On Tuesday April 4 at about 11.50am in Bushfield, Orton Goldhay, a woman was approached by a woman with a knife who demanded money. The victim handed over £20 and the offender left the scene. Nobody was injured.
The following day on Wednesday April 5 at about 12:15pm in Stagsden, Orton Goldhay, a man was walking when he was approached by a woman with a knife who demanded money. The man told her he had no money and she left the scene. Again, nobody was injured.
Police said they were: “keeping an open mind about these two incidents and whether they are linked.”
Anyone with information please call 101 quoting CF0186350417 or CF0186250417.
