Police issue warning following spate of burglaries in Stamford

Stamford residents are being urged to make sure their homes are secure overnight after three burglaries were reported in the past week.

In all cases, the offenders gain entry to the properties through insecure conservatory windows and doors.

The latest incident happened at a house in Radcliffe Road overnight on Tuesday. Cash and a wallet containing bank cards were taken.

On Sunday night a property in Foundry Road was broken into, but nothing was taken and on Thursday of last week, a handbag was stolen from a house in Little Casterton Road.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Please make sure your homes are correctly locked-up and don’t leave valuables on show.”

Anyone with any information on the burglaries should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.