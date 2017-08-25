Police issue dispersal orders due to planned drifting event in Peterborough

Police have issued dispersal orders after being notified about a planned drifting event in Peterborough tomorrow (Saturday, August 26).

Drifting - or car cruising - sees car racing around and has affected numerous resident in the Orton area, with many complaining to the Peterborough Telegraph about the noise late in the evening.

The destination for the planned drifting event has not been public by police, but in a statement this evening it said: “Following notification of a planned car cruise event in Peterborough tomorrow evening (26/08/2017) a number of dispersal orders have been put in place to combat anti-social driving/drifting and racing.

“If you plan on attending the event, please do so and enjoy yourself, however please bear in mind local residents and other road users.

“Anyone acting in an anti-social way will be issued with a dispersal and asked to leave the area. Have fun but act appropriately.”

