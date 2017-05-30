Police investigating after video of “prejudice abuse” aimed at disabled child in Peterborough goes viral

Police are investigating an incident of prejudice abuse after an altercation in a residential Peterborough street yesterday.

Officers were called at 6pm on Monday, May 30, to Ulverston Close in Peterborough to reports that a man had verbally abused a child.

A still from the video which has been widely shared on Facebook

The man can be heard saying that the child has Down Syndrome and calling him a “retard.”

A video of the incident was shared on Facebook by the boy’s mother who has confirmed he does not have down syndrome, but does have “other complex medical needs.”

She added: “I would love to see him spend one day in my boy’s shoes then see how clever he is.”

Police have offered safeguarding advice to the boy’s family and have arranged a follow up interview with his mother.

Officers were called to a separate incident of criminal damage in Ulverston Close later that night where the windows of a property were smashed.