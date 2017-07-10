Police investigate indecent exposure at Peterborough Rowing Club

An indecent exposure at Peterborough Rowing Club is being investigated by police.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “We are investigating an incident of indecent exposure at Peterborough Rowing Club, Thorpe Meadows, on Sunday at about 7pm.

“The man is described as white, approximately 41-50 years-old and of medium build.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 with reference number CF0390940717.”