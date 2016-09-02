Police hunting man after being disturbed during attempted theft

Police are looking for a thief who was disturbed while rummaging through possessions in a car.

At about 2.10am this morning, Friday September 2, a man was disturbed rummaging through a vehicle parked along Coronation Avenue in Somersham

After a member of the public shouted at him, the man, who is described as 5’11”, of slim build, wearing a red hoodie and light coloured trousers, ran off in the direction of Parkhall Road.

Detective Constable James Howard said: “We would urge anyone with information as to the identity of this man to come forward. If you saw someone in the early hours of Friday morning fitting this description, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntingdonshire Burglary Team on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.