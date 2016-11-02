Police hunting gang who ripped cash machine from Peterborough shop

Police are hunting for a gang of men who ripped a cash machine from a Peterborough shop.

The ram raid happened at about 2.50am today (Wednesday) in Gunthorpe Road, Gunthorpe, when a 4x4 was used to remove a shutter from a shop.

The scene at McColl's in Gunthorpe this morning

Severe damage was done to the building and much of the stock in the shop has been destroyed, and left scattered at the shop front.

Part of the building was dragged away and has been left on the other side of the road.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “It is believed offenders used a 4x4 vehicle to pull the roller shutter from the front of the shop before ripping out an ATM machine.

“The incident caused extensive damage to the front of the shop and to stock.

“Witnesses describe seeing four or five men at the scene with the 4x4 vehicle and a black Audi estate.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridgeshire police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Part of the shop has been left on a grass verge on the other side of the road after this morning's ram raid