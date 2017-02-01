Police hunt man wanted for robbery, GBH and assault

Cambridgeshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man who is wanted for a number of offences.

Guy Cartwright, 49, is believed to be behind a number of incidents including robbery, grievous bodily harm and common assault.

The offences happened in Cambridge in December. It’s believed Cartwright is somewhere in Cambridgeshire.

Members of the public are asked not to approach him but to call police on 101, Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or report online via www.crimestoppers-uk.org