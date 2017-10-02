Police hunt for two teenagers after woman is robbed in Peterborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was robbed by two men on a moped.

The incident happened on Tuesday September 26, at about 4.30pm while the victim was cycling along a cycle path from Boongate towards Parnwell.

She was stopped by two men on a moped. They grabbed her arm, demanded her bag and threatened her with a knife.

The woman, who is in her 50s, handed over the bag which contained personal items of no monetary value.

The men made off in the direction of Parnwell. They are described as white, in their late teens and were wearing hooded tops pulled tight to cover their faces.

Detective Constable Sarah Phillips said: “The victim suffered bruises on her arm as a result of the struggle. She is also understandably shaken by the incident. We would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw these men on the moped.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CF0552880917 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org