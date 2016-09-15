Police hunt driver of brand new 66-plate BMW abandoned in middle of Peterborough parkway

Police are trying to find the driver of a brand new 66-plate £20,000+ BMW 1 series dumped in Peterborough.

The white vehicle was abandoned on the side of the A1139 on Saturday, September 10.

A police spokesman said The vehicle is registered to a company and police are working with the company to identify the driver.

The vehicle was removed and seized by police as it was left in a dangerous position.

Anyone with information as to who the driver was or who saw the car being dumped should call police on 101.