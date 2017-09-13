Police hunt armed gang after mother and 18-month-old child threatened at knifepoint in Peterborough

Police have released two e-fits following an incident in Peterborough where an 18-month-old child and mother was threatened with a knife.

At about 3.30pm on Tuesday, September 5, a woman in her 20s was pushing a buggy on a path between Collingham and Beckingham in Orton Goldhay.

Do you recognise this man?

She was approached by two men and a woman. One of the men produced a knife, held it towards her son in the buggy and demanded property from the woman.

The woman showed that she didn’t have anything to give them and they left the scene empty handed.

The group had two young boys with them, one aged between two and three and the other three to five.

In addition to the two e-fits, the second man, of whom an e-fit is not available, is described as being tanned, about 5’10”, aged 30 to 40 and of slim build. He was wearing a dark jacket and trousers.

Do you recognise this woman?

Detective Sergeant Tom Rowe said: “This was a shocking incident and we’re appealing to anyone who recognises the people in the e-fits to contact us as a matter of urgency. Someone must know who these people are and I’d urge them to do the right thing.

“Thankfully neither the child nor the woman were injured during the incident, but the mother is understandably shaken by what has happened.”

Anyone who recognises the people in the e-fits or has information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0509820917, or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.