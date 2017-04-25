Search

Police helicopter called in to help with search for wanted man in Walton area of Peterborough

The police helicopter

A large scale police search took place in the Walton area of Peterborough on Saturday night after sightings of a wanted man were reported.

Police were called at 6.20pm with reports that a wanted individual was in area.

Officers attended the scene, supported by the police helicopter.

Following a thorough search of the area the man was not located.

The man is wanted for several thefts and making threats against people.