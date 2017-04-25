Police helicopter called in to help with search for wanted man in Walton area of Peterborough

A large scale police search took place in the Walton area of Peterborough on Saturday night after sightings of a wanted man were reported.
Police were called at 6.20pm with reports that a wanted individual was in area.
Officers attended the scene, supported by the police helicopter.
Following a thorough search of the area the man was not located.
The man is wanted for several thefts and making threats against people.
