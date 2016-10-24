Police describe Peterborough murderer as a ‘calculated, ruthless, and violent’ man

Police have described a Peterborough man convicted of murdering an Oxford historian as ‘calculated, ruthless and violent.’

Adrian Greenwood, aged 42, was found deceased inside his property in Iffley Road, Oxford, on 7 April this year.

Michael Danaher, aged 50, of Hadrians Court, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, was arrested on suspicion of murder on 10 April and was charged two days later.

He stood trial at Oxford Crown Court that started on 3 October, and today (24/10) the jury found Danaher unanimously guilty of murder.

He has been sentenced to 34 years’ imprisonment.

Danaher also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm, namely a stun gun, and was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment. This sentence is to run concurrently.

Det Supt Kevin Brown together with Senior Crown Prosecutor for Thames and Chiltern Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Rebecca Waller said: “We are very pleased that the jury have seen through Michael Danaher’s lies, self pity and arrogance and have convicted him of Adrian Greenwood’s murder.

“Adrian’s family have been living a nightmare since April 7. This case represents a tragedy for them and Adrian’s friends who have been devastated by his death. Today’s conviction and sentence won’t bring them any comfort, but I hope they are satisfied that the man who killed their loved-one has now been punished. I would like to pay tribute to them for their wholehearted support of the investigation and prosecution and the dignity they displayed while hearing the horrific details surrounding Adrian’s brutal murder. I would also like to thank the witnesses, who gave evidence in very difficult circumstances.”

Det Supt Brown and Mrs Waller added: “Danaher is clearly an extremely calculated, ruthless, and violent man. He has shown no remorse for this brutal murder; instead he tried to claim he was acting in self defence and that Adrian attacked him. This was never the case as a post-mortem examination revealed he had died of multiple (36) stab wounds, mainly to the chest and neck but one significant stab wound to his back; numerous blunt force injuries, including a broken arm, and defensive wounds to his hands. Danaher sustained only some minor scratches one of which his arrogance led to him taking a selfie outside of Adrian’s address, after he had killed him and stolen property.

“He answered ‘no comment’ to the majority of questions during police interviews, but provided a prepared statement in which he professed to being “shocked to hear of Mr Greenwood’s death.” However, he later admitted killing Adrian.

“Then, in the aftermath of the murder, Danaher displayed cold, calculated and callous behaviour. Just hours after murdering Adrian, Danaher drafted a letter to another potential victim from whom he was trying to extort money. In this letter he threatened the victim would suffer the same fate as Adrian if they did not comply. Danaher then listed on Ebay Adrian’s copy of the first edition of The Wind in the Willows.

“A jury found Danaher guilty of murder despite his denials and fanciful story.

“Finally, I want to thank all the Thames Valley Police officers and staff, and the Crown Prosecution Service, who worked on this case since this investigation was launched and as a result of the hard work and diligence of the prosecution team together with barristers Oliver Saxby QC and Michael Roques, a just outcome has been achieved. We know that nothing will bring Adrian back to his family and friends, but we hope that today’s conviction brings them at least a small sense that justice has been done. Our thoughts are very much with them all at this time.”

