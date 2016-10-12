Police confirm woman found dead in Spalding was ‘hit by a train’

A woman found dead near a railway line in Spalding was “hit by a train”, detectives have confirmed.

The body of Bahrathi Palanisamy (28) was found at about 8.25am on Saturday and she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Dave Rimmer, of Lincolnshire Police, said: “Since the discovery of the body, believed to be that of Bahrathi Palanisamy, enquiries have continued into her death.

“Whilst there is no doubt that Bahrathi was hit by a train, further enquiries are needed at this time to try and ascertain the circumstances leading up to this event and, as such, the death continues to be unexplained.”

Det Insp Rimmer also confirmed that a post-mortem on Miss Palanisamy’s body is due to take place this afternoon.

Police have previously issued details of Miss Palanisamy, who was reported missing before her body was found, in which she was described as Asian, 5’3” tall, with long dark hair.

At the time she went missing, Miss Palanisamy was wearing a blue coat, dark blue jeans and black trainers

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area of the railway near Green Lane or St John’s Road, Spalding, between 8pm last Friday and 8.25am on Saturday should call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 95 of October 8.