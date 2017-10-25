Police concerned for missing Spalding teenager who may have travelled to Peterborough

Police are concerned for 16-year-old Chloe Smith 16 years who is missing from Spalding.

Chloe was last seen on Sunday evening, October 22.

She is described as white, about 5’5” tall with straight black shoulder length hair. Police are not sure what she is wearing.

Police are appealing for Chloe or anyone who may know where Chloe is to get in touch on 101.

Chloe may have travelled out of the county to the Peterborough or Birmingham areas.

Chloe or anyone who can offer information that will help police find Chloe is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 407 of October 22.

The missing people helpline can also be contacted free of charge on 116 000 by text on 116 000 or email at 116000@missingpeople.org.uk