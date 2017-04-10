Police called to two people shooting an air rifle in Peterborough

Police were called to reports of two people shooting an air rifle last night (Sunday, April 9).

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at 9.20pm to reports of two people shooting an air rifle in the area off Hodgson Centre, Werrington.

“However, the call was made after the incident and people were no longer in the area.”

A helicopter was seen landing in a nearby playing field yesterday evening but the spokeswoman said she was not aware of police sending a helicopter out to the incident.