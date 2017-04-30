Police called to sudden death in Peterborough

Police were called to the scene of a sudden death in Peterborough this morning, Sunday April 30.
Officers were called alongside ambulance crews to Queen’s Walk at 10.45am.
Eyewitnesses reported a heavy police and scientific support officer presence in the street and around the park area following the incident.
A 50-year-old man was found dead at the scene.
Police are not treating his death a suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.