Police called to sudden death in Peterborough

Police were called to the scene of a sudden death in Peterborough this morning, Sunday April 30.

Officers were called alongside ambulance crews to Queen’s Walk at 10.45am.

Police in Queens Walk Peterborough this morning. Photo: Poppy Grua

Eyewitnesses reported a heavy police and scientific support officer presence in the street and around the park area following the incident.

A 50-year-old man was found dead at the scene.

Police are not treating his death a suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.