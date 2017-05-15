Police call for vigilance following global cyber attack which took down NHS computers

Following Friday’s global ‘ransomeware’ cyber attack, police are reminding the public and business community of the importance of operating safely online.
Police are advising people:
* Ensure that anti-virus software is installed on your computer, that it is running and is up to date.
* Avoid opening unsolicited emails from people or organisations you do not know/trust.
* Avoid visiting websites that your anti-virus software warns you about.
* Not use file sharing sites or pirated software as these are rife with malware.
For more information about ‘Ransomware’ specifically and cyber security visit the National Cyber Security Centre.