Police at incident in Peterborough after man spotted with knife

Police are at the scene of an incident in Star Road in Peterborough this afternoon.
Officers were called at 3.55pm to reports of a man with a knife in Star Road.
The man got in a van and left the scene before officers could arrive.
Police are talking to witnesses at the scene and looking at CCTV to try and get a description of the man and the van.
The initial description of the man is that he is of large build wearing a white top.
Anyone with information should call police on 101.
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.