Police ask for public's help to find missing Peterborough woman

Police are asking for the public's help in tracing a woman who is missing from her home in Peterborough.

Ana-Maria Iordache (23) has not been seen since leaving her home in Eastfield Road, Peterborough, at just before 4am today (Saturday, September 16).

Officers are concerned for her welfare and would like to hear from her, or anyone who has seen her, as soon as possible.

She is described as 5'5", slim, with very long black, straight hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped t-shirt, black and white jeans and flip flops.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 75 of today, or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/