Police ask for help to identify ‘vulnerable addresses’ after white marker is found at burglary scene

Police investigating a series of burglaries are asking for the public’s help to identify potentially vulnerable addresses and want to hear from anyone who has seen a white marker found outside one of the burgled homes.

Detectives are investigating burglaries in Dukes Drive, Ramsey Forty Foot and Pathfinder Way, Ramsey which took place late afternoon/early evening on January 5.

PCSO Lee Hurley said: “At Dukes Drive, a white marker, shown in the picture, was found on a drain pipe. We would be interested to hear from anyone who has seen any similar markers locally to get in touch with us.

“We are also seeking information about a car that was seen acting suspiciously in the area in the days after one of these offences. The vehicle is a black LandRover Discovery and may be 2012 registered.”

In each of the burglaries the homes were broken into and cash and jewellery taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference CF008430117 or email hunts.burglary@cambs.pnn.police.uk