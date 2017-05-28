Police appeal to trace missing girls

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two sisters who have gone missing from their home in Peterborough.

Courtney Sharp, 9, and Bethany Sharp, 12, are believed to have left their home in Blackmead, Orton Malbourne, yesterday morning (Saturday, May 27).

Amanda Sharp, right

It is believed they have been taken to Blackpool by their mother and father, Amanda and Roy Sharp, however Roy is currently subject of a police investigation and has bail conditions not to be in contact with the girls.

Detective Chief Inspector Jon McAdam said: “I am concerned for Courtney and Bethany’s welfare and am keen to locate them as soon as possible.

“If anyone sees Roy, Amanda or the girls, please contact police immediately by calling 999.”

Anyone with any other information is asked to contact Cambridgeshire police on 101 quoting incident 496 of May 27.

Roy Sharp

Police want to trace Bethany and Courtney Sharp