Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing a man who is wanted for two assaults in Peterborough.

Dillon Currie (24) is suspected of assaulting a man on February 25 and a woman on March 22. In the latter, the victim suffered a serious head injury that required hospital treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC John Bimson on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.