Police are appealing for help to trace a man they want to speak to after a woman was abused in near a Peterborough shopping district.

The woman, who was with her young children, was verbally abused and intimidated by three men.

It happened at about 9am on May 25 near the Orton Centre.

Anyone with information should contact PCSO Igor Simonov on 101 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org