Police are appealing for information following a robbery at a jewellers in March.

During the incident, which took place in Broad Street at around 4.40pm on Wednesday evening, items of jewellery were taken.

A 42-year-old man from Wisbech and a 44-year-old man from March have been arrested and released on bail.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.