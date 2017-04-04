Police appeal after motorcross bikes stolen from Eye

Police are appealing for information after two motorcross bikes were stolen from Eye yesterday, Monday April 3.

Two men broke into a property in New Road at about 11.30am and took the bikes from the conservatory. They left the scene on the bikes.

Have you seen this motorbike?

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the bikes or anyone who has since seen them is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 330 of April 3.