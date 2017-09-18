Police appeal after Castor homes targeted by burglars with jewellery stolen

Burglars targeted two homes in Castor last week and made off with jewellery.

Properties in Peterborough Road were searched between Monday, September 11 and Tuesday, September 12, police have revealed.

For the first offence Helen O’Driscoll, community safety officer, said: “Officers were called to this address as entry to the property had been gained via a rear window and jewellery items had been stolen.”

On the second incident, she added: “The residents of the address returned to find that entry had been gained to the property and all rooms had been searched.

“Obviously these two crimes in Castor are being linked.

“Did you see anything suspicious on that day or just before?

“We would urge anyone who was in the area that day to call 101 (DC Hunt) with any information that might be relevant to these crimes.”