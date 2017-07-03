Police appeal after cash stolen in burglary

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Emneth, near Wisbech, at the weekend.

It happened at a property in Church Road between midday and 12.32pm on Sunday 2 July 2017 when suspect(s) entered the property and carried out an untidy search.

An amount of cash has then been stolen from within.

The intruders were disturbed by the home owners and made off in a silver Audi TT with a registration similar to N650W.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or may have seen or heard anything out of the ordinary between the times stated.

Witnesses should contact Detective Constable Larissa Foreman at Kings Lynn CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.