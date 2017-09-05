Police and fire crews at incident in Peterborough city centre

Police and fire crews attended an incident at Peterborough passport office today, Tuesday September 5.

Not for the first time in the past few months, emergency services were called to reports of a suspicious package at Peterborough passport office with two fire engines, police and a number of unmarked cars in attendance.

Police and fire crews outside the Peterborough passport office

Unlike past incidents, police said there was no need to evacuate staff on this occasion and crews have now determined that the 'suspicious package' in fact contains harmless coffee grounds.

Despite the harmless nature of the package on this occasions, the emergency services take all calls of this type seriously and would always encourage members of the public to report any suspicious activity or items via 101.

