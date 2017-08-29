Police and ambulance at scene of incident in Peterborough

Police and ambulance crews have been called following an incident in a Peterborough street this evening, Tuesday August 29.

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision in Celta Road.

Details are still unclear, but an eyewitness told the Peterborough Telegraph that: "Police tried to stop a silver Mercedes and they tried to ram the police off the road and ended up near Elliot Hire where at least one male was in the back of ambulance and the police car was sideways up the railway bank."

More details here as we have them...