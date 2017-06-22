Police 101 line down for 90 minutes after generator fails at Peterborough station

Cambridgeshire police’s non-emergency 101 line went down for 90 minutes after a generator failed at its Thorpe Wood station in Peterborough.

The service was out of use across the entire county on Tuesday (June 29) and the 101 web chat was also down.

101 stopped working from 8.15pm until 9.45pm. There were also further sporadic problems from 10,30pm for an hour, with not all calls coming through.

The 101 call centre is at Thorpe Wood.

A police spokesperson said: “A generator fitted at Thorpe Wood to provide emergency power to the Communications Room whilst essential work was undertaken failed. This failure resulted in the immediate shutdown of some of our services including the non-emergency telephony services.

“Remedial action was taken immediately and all systems brought back online within 90 minutes.

“The 999 telephony service was not affected meaning that we were able to continue to provide a police response to the most serious of calls for service.”

The spokesperson confirmed that the problems with 101 were unrelated to a notice put out by police earlier on the same day which asked people to consider reporting information online because of “exceptionally high numbers of calls to both 999 and 101.”