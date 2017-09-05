Poachers fined after shooting deer 12 times prior to killing it

Two men have been fined after pleading guilty to deer poaching near Bourne.

On the evening of April 15, Edward Renner of Dorset Road, Seven Sisters, London, and Ian Coley of High Street, Thurlby, entered private woodland at Morton, near Bourne, armed with an air rifle and knife. They then shot a male Muntjac deer before eventually killing it by cutting its throat.

As the two offenders were preparing to take the deer away, they were spotted by PCSO Sandra Brommell who alerted officers from Bourne Police Station and the males were detained.

The deer was later found hidden in undergrowth and taken for an xray at Quarrington Veterinary Surgery, Sleaford. It was then discovered that the two had shot the deer 12 times with a .22 air gun prior to killing it.

Rural crime officer, PC Martin Green, said:"These men had no permission to be in the wood with a firearm and an air weapon is not authorised in law to be used to shoot deer. I would like to thank the staff at Quarrington Veterinary surgery Sleaford for their assistance with the investigation and successful outcome in court".

On 31st July, at Lincoln Magistrates Court, Renner and Coley pleaded guilty to deer poaching. Renner was fined a total of £600 and Coley £350 including costs and victim surcharge.