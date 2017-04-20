Plea from owners after four miniature dachshunds stolen from family home

Thieves have stolen four miniature dachshunds from a property in Upwell near Wisbech.

On the evening of Tuesday April 18 offenders broke into the home of Christine Holden-Storey, who is a registered breeder of dachshunds and has kept the breed for over 45 years.

Lola (right)

They took Lola, miniature smooth haired clear red bitch, Phoebe, an older miniature smooth haired clear red bitch, Millie, a miniature smooth haired chocolate bitch and Florence, a miniature wire haired brindle bitch.

A social media appeal has been made by Emily Fry, Christine’s daughter, posting on Facebook: “Help make these dogs too hot to handle.”

Anyone with information about the theft or the whereabouts of the dogs should call police on 101, Lost Dog on 0844-8003220 or contact the family on 01945 774377.

Millie