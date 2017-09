Survivors of sexual abuse were recognised at a meeting of the Peterborough Rape Crisis Care Group (PRCCG) with a colourful display at Thorpe Hall.

Mayor of Peterborough John Fox and MP Fiona Onasanya attended the event, which saw pinwheels ‘planted’ with each petal of each of the 350 wheels representing one of the 2,800 survivors the group have helped in the last two years. (Pic: www.okhty.com)