PHOTO SPECIAL: The 14 Peterborough motorists who have had their cars seized for driving offences in the last few days

Police in Peterborough have seized 14 cars since Saturday as part of a week of action focussed on cracking down on motoring offences.

The operation is led by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing unit and has caught numerous motorists in Peterborough driving uninsured or without a full licence. A police spokeswoman said: “Driving without insurance can cost you more than you think. If you are found driving without insurance officers can seize your vehicle. You can either pay fees to get it back or it may be crushed.” In the last six months 1,003 vehicles have been seized in Cambridgeshire, 699 of which were crushed after being driven without insurance.